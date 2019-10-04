Kaw Valley Farm Tour kicks off Saturday

BERRYTON, Kan. (KSNT) – The 15th Annual Kaw Valley Farm Tour runs this weekend across northeast Kansas. Thirty-four farms from Douglas, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth and Shawnee County are taking part this year.

Each stop on the tour features a unique mix of live animal interactions, activities for kids, fresh food and homemade goods.

One ticket for the tour is $10. This covers an entire carload of people for both days. The Kaw Valley Farm Tour runs Saturday 9 am to 6 pm and 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Click here for more information.