KBI investigating officer involved shooting in southeast Kansas

CHETOPA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting Monday.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. when police tried to serve a search warrant at a home in Chetopa. The Labette County Sheriff’s Office requested help from KBI around 12:20 a.m.

Officers from the Chetopa Police Department said there may have been possible drug activity at the home and were serving a search warrant.

After knocking and announcing their presence several times, three officers entered the home. As the first officer made his way down the hallway, an armed man fired three shots. The officers quickly left the house and took cover. They then called for everyone in the house to come out.

A 25-year-old women left the house and said the only other person left in the home was the man that fired the shots and that he needed medical attention.

Police entered the home again and found the man with gunshot wounds and a rifle near him. The man, later identified as Scott Souders, 38, was declared dead at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were hurt during the incident.

