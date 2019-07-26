KBI: Kansas crime on the rise

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation released the 2018 Crime Index report Thursday, showing that crime is up in Kansas.

The report compiled crime statistics reported to the KBI by state and local law enforcement.

This year, more than 12,000 violent crimes were reported showing an overall 5% increase in the violent crime categories of murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault/battery.

The report also shows that the violent crime rate is currently 16.5% above the 10-year average.

Find the full 2018 Kansas Crime Index report here.