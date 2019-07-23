KBI reviewing more than 100 clergy sexual abuse reports

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation released an update Tuesday morning on their progress investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by members of the Catholic clergy in Kansas.

Since the launch of the investigation, the KBI has received 119 reports from victims who’ve detailed recent or past sexual abuse committed by clergy members. Following the reports, 74 investigations are underway in 33 different Kansas counties.

The KBI has asked for anyone who has been or knows a victim of sexual abuse committed by a member of the clergy to report it by calling 1-800-KS-CRIME, or by sending an email to: ClergyAbuse@kbi.ks.gov. The agency is asking for all incidents of abuse, regardless of how long ago or if they were already reported to law enforcement or the church.

The investigation is ongoing and the task force expects it to be lengthy



