KBI: Rush County death now being investigated as homicide

RUSH COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rush County Sheriff’s Office have now labeled the investigation into the death of a Rush County man as a homicide and are asking for the public’s help in locating his missing vehicle.

According to a press release from the KBI, 61-year-old Leslie Randa, of La Crosse, was found dead in his home at 205 E 5th St. in La Crosse on Jan. 11. His vehicle, described as a black 2006 GMC Envoy with Kansas tag 463HAE, was missing from his home and has since been observed in Wichita after Randa was killed and may still be in the area.

If you have any information about Randa’s death or have seen his vehicle, contact the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME or the RCSO at 785-222-2578.