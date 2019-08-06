KBI searching for missing Wichita woman with dementia

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – On Monday night the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Wichita woman.

They say they’re searching for Delia M. Garlington, 72. She was last seen Monday around 4 p.m. at her home in the 2500 block of North Porter in Wichita, Kan. She drives a 2016 gray Kia Soul with KS Handicap tag 39320.

Delia is described as 5’0″, 240lbs, with salt and pepper hair, and was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue cheetah print, green scrubs pants, and green slide on shoes. Delia has also been diagnosed with dementia.

If you see Garlington or have information about her whereabouts, please immediately call 911.