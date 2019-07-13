KBI sends out Silver Alert for missing McPherson woman

The KBI is looking for a missing woman from McPherson.

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The KBI is looking for a missing woman from McPherson.

Early on Saturday morning KBI sent out a statewide Silver Alert for 65-year-old Sharoll Joy Schoen. Investigators say she was last seen on Thursday night around 5:30 leaving the VFW on Taft Street in McPherson.

Schoen is 5’4″ and weighs around 150 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a bright green shirt, and glasses.

Sharoll does not have medicine with her that she needs to be taking. If you see her or know where she might be, you should call the McPherson Police Department at (620)245‐1266 or call 911.