KBI: Suicide note helps confirm killer of Rooks Co. man

ROOKS CO., Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Rooks County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation into the murder of a Rooks County man has officially been closed.

On September 9, Mark Reif, 56, was found shot to death in his home near Plainville.

Two days later, agents with the KBI interviewed Jon Flowers, 47, who they said was a suspect in the case. They also served multiple search warrants at Flowers’ home.

On September 14, Rice County Deputies went to his home on a welfare check after he did not show up to work or respond to contact from his family.

Flowers was found dead inside his home, with a suicide note nearby claiming responsibility for killing Reif.

Through the extensive investigation, the KBI determined that Jon Flowers was responsible for Reif’s murder.

Forensic testing was completed in the case, connecting a firearm owned by Flowers that was collected during the investigation to the bullet removed from Reif during an autopsy.

The KBI said there is no evidence existing that indicates that anyone else was involved in the murder.