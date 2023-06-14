WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new task force formed by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) seized approximately 25,000 counterfeit pills, a news release said Wednesday.

The release says on June 12 around 12:30 p.m., an investigation by the Joint Fentanyl Impact Team (JFIT) and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) led to the seizure of 25,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills, commonly referred to as “dirty 30s,” near the intersection of Central and Oliver.

The pills are suspected to contain fentanyl and, in total, weighed roughly 11.5 pounds.

The KBI said the Joint Fentanyl Impact Team (JFIT) was formed in June and is comprised of KBI special agents and KHP troopers experienced in complex narcotics investigations.

A 27-year-old Wichita man was detained and questioned for being in possession of the pills. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail, but not for drug charges yet. He was arrested on outstanding warrants, and charges related to the fentanyl seizure are “pending.”

KSN does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.