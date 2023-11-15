TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) provided an update on the suspicious mail sent to the Office of the Secretary of State on Tuesday.

State employees evacuated a building late Tuesday morning after ‘suspicious mail’ was sent to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office. Memorial Hall in Topeka was evacuated, according to an alert sent out by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP).

The KBI said law enforcement has identified a person they believe sent the letter. After testing, preliminary results indicated the substance in the letter was non-hazardous. Final laboratory tests are still pending, according to the KBI.

Communications Director for the KBI Melissa Underwood said there is no reason to believe the incident is connected to letters sent to legislators and officials back in June. Underwood said it also doesn’t seem connected to other states where suspicious mail was sent to ballot counting centers.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the KBI.

