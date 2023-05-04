KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department are investigating after a child was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported around 6:15 p.m. near N. 31st Street and Greeley Avenue, just north of Parallel Parkway. Police tell FOX4 the victim was outside playing when someone shot him.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The victim’s family tells FOX4 he was 5-years-old.

Detectives are on scene investigating what may have led up to the incident.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.