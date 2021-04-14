KDHE issues Air Quality Health Advisory due to prescribed burns

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Elevated air pollutant levels in the Flint Hills region have prompted the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to issue a health warning for southern Kansas.

Prescribed burning has impacted the air quality for the Southern Flint Hills, Wichita and the Red Hill region, although the advisory could stretch as far as Liberal.

Kansas Flint Hills Prescribed burns (photograph by Michael K. Dakota)

The Air Quality Index (AQI) will likely range from Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

Residents can enter their zip codes into the AirNow website to view the air quality.

KDHE warns residents that burning releases particulate matter into the air that can even affect healthy people.

KDHE recommends Kansans take the following steps to protect themselves during burning season:

Healthy people should limit or avoid strenuous outdoor exercise.

People with respiratory or heart related illnesses should remain indoors.

Help keep indoor air clean by closing doors and windows and running air conditioners with air filters.

Keep hydrated by drinking lots of water.

Contact your doctor if you have symptoms such as chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue.

To learn more about Kansas Flint Hills smoke management click here.