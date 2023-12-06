TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced several promotions in its executive leadership team on Wednesday.

Three agency employees are rising in ranks: Christine Osterlund, Dan Timmesch, and Matt Lara.

Director of Communications and Legislative Affairs Matt Lara was promoted to chief of staff. Lara will work to maintain regular outreach and ensure clear messaging to internal and external stakeholders, according to the KDHE.

Lara will continue to oversee communications and legislative affairs, according to KDHE.

“Matt’s promotion to Chief of Staff will help ensure continuity as he will oversee day-to-day operations of the Office of the Secretary,” KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek said. “Matt will quickly step in and continue to serve as a liaison and point of contact for the Governor’s Office and other state agencies. Matt is a great communicator and the right choice to be our Chief of Staff. I am eager to see how he will help us continue to protect and improve the health and environment now and for future generations of Kansans.”

Medicaid Director of Operations Deputy Director Christine Osterlund was promoted to Deputy Secretary for Agency and Integration and Medicaid. She will also serve as the Kansas Medicaid Director.

“I am pleased to name Christine Osterlund as the KDHE Deputy Secretary for Agency Integration and Medicaid,” Stanek said. “I am confident she will bring knowledge, experience and strong leadership skills to this new role.”

Chief Financial Officer Dan Thimmesch was promoted to Deputy Secretary for Fiscal Services. Thimmesch will oversee fiscal functions for the public health, environment, healthcare finance and administration divisions.

“Dan’s promotion to Deputy Secretary for Fiscal Services provides comprehensive leadership on all agency financial matters,” Stanek said. “Dan will work across all divisions, bureaus and programs and continue to serve as a strategic leader for the Agency. Dan will oversee the financial, accounting and procurement functions of the agency. I look forward to seeing him work with our dedicated finance professionals to deliver excellence in all our services to our fellow Kansans.”

