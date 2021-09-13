KDHE reports 3,149 new coronavirus cases in Kansas, more than 14,000 vaccinations

WICHITA (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says seven more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,773.

It also reports 32 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state over the weekend. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since the Friday update, 3,149 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 7,214 have tested negative. In addition, the state says 100 more Kansans also tested positive for the COVID-19 delta variant. See the county information in the charts below.

Thousands of Kansans continue to show up for COVID-19 vaccine shots. In the past few days, 6,107 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 7,475 more Kansans got their second dose, and 871 got their third dose.

The KDHE reports 60.13% of Kansans have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 52.93% have finished the current vaccine series.