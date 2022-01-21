KDHE: training available for senior farmer’s market

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Virtual training opportunities are now available to farmers wanting to sell food products to seniors through the Senior Farmers Markey Nutrition program.

The training sessions are being offered through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and will take place from Feb. 4 to May 24, 2022. Last year, over 200 farmers from 64 counties across Kansas participated in the program.

“We are the agency responsible for authorizing farmers to participate in this program,” Courtney Koenig, Physical Activity and Nutrition Program Manager, said. “Each year, we see a continued interest in farmers wanting to provide seniors in their communities with nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey.”

The dates, times and registration links for the virtual trainings can be found below:

When: Friday, Feb. 4, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration link: www.fromthelandofkansas.com/FMWorkshop. Cost: $5 per participant. Host: Kansas Department of Agriculture.

When: Wednesday, Feb. `6, noon to 1 p.m. Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw. Cost: Free Host: KDHE

When: Monday, Feb. 28, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw. Cost: Free. KDHE

When: Thursday, Mar. 10, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw. Cost: Free. Host: KDHE.

When: Tuesday, Mar. 22, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw. Cost: Free. Host: KDHE.

When: Friday, Apr. 8, Noon to 1 p.m. Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw. Cost: Free. Host: KDHE.

When: Wednesday, Apr. 20, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw. Cost: Free. Host: KDHE.

When: Tuesday, Apr. 26, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw. Cost: Free. Host: KDHE.

When: Wednesday, May 4, 5 p.m. to 6: p.m. Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw. Cost: Free. Host: KDHE.

When: Monday, May 16, 11 a.m. to noon. Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw. Cost: Free. Host: KDHE.

When: Tuesday, May 24, noon to 1 p.m. Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw. Cost: Free. Host: KDHE.



Farmers will also need to fill out and submit a 2022 Farmers Agreement available in Burmese, English, Hmong, Somali, Spanish and Swahili at the KDHE website here. Visit the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program for additional information here.