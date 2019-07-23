KDOT project sending $18 million to fix city roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some towns across the state are getting an investment in its’ busiest road.

The state Department of Transportation announced that $18 million will be heading to 22 cities.

The program will fund improvements to state highways that run through a city. It will run next year and the year following.

Construction could include preservation, new pavement, and changing the number of lanes on the highway.

“Keeping traffic moving through those small towns on a street that is serviceable and can carry the traffic,” said Tod Salfrank, Assistant Bureau Chief in the Bureau of Local Projects at KDOT.

“For the locals, it is the same thing, being able to keep the traffic moving, but there’s also a lot of local pride in having a street or route that goes through their city that looks nice to the traveling public,” he said.

Salfrank said the road improvements could get more people to stop in a specific city and possibly spend more money.

Many places receiving funding are small towns, though bigger cities have to match a certain amount to get state funding.

You can view a list of all the cities that will be getting work done, when construction begins, and how much money each city is getting from KDOT here.