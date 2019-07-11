Keepers of the Fire BBQ contest kicks off Friday

The 9th Annual Keepers of the Fire BBQ contest kicks off in Mayetta on Friday. The event is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society and gives the public the chance to judge some of the best food in the area.

The event takes place in the RV lot at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort. The majority of the contestants compete on Saturday, but there are two contests that the public will judge Friday night: People’s Choice and Best Sauce.

Along with the contests, there will be food vendors, live music and fireworks. It all starts at 5 PM on Friday. Click here for a full schedule.