FILE – A home router and internet switch are displayed on June 19, 2018, in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

TOPEKA (KSNT) -On May 3, Governor Laura Kelly announced a program to improve high-speed internet access to Kansas communities.

The Lasting Infrastructure and Network Connectivity (LINC) program will cost $30 million and build out infrastructure to provide internet for businesses and homes.

The project is being developed to reduce internet costs and improve performance, according to a press release from the City of Topeka. Internet service providers, political subdivisions, tribal governments, cooperatives and nonprofit organizations will be eligible to apply to the LINC program.

“This new program helps to deliver on our promise to connect all Kansans,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “As we continue to lead the nation in business development, robust broadband becomes even more critical for attracting new businesses and workers to the state.”

The project will focus on funding:

Broadband with a minimum of 20-100 Mbps speeds.

Facilities to improve internet access and service quality.

Infrastructure to reduce costs in delivering broadband to users.

More significant public matches will be available to higher-cost rural areas to encourage service to financially unavailable areas, according to the press release. Projects must be submitted to the Capital Funds program to be considered.

A webinar will be held by the Broadband Office discussing the LINC program at 11 a.m. Thursday. To participate click here.

For more information visit the Linc resource by kansascommerce.gov. Additional details can be found at AffordableConnectivity.gov and InternetforAll.gov.