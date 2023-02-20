TOPEKA (KSNT)- Governor Laura Kelly announced seven appointments to the state historical society, council and commission. Four of the seven were reappointments.

Five individuals were appointed to the Information Technology Executive Council. Adam Proffitt as Acting Secretary, Amber Shultz was reappointed as Secretary, Adrian Guererro for Topeka, Michael Mayta was reappointed to Wichita and Gregg Gann reappointed to Wichita. The Information Techology Executive Council provides direction and coordination for the application of the state’s information technology resources.

Patrick Zollner was appointed as an Executive Director at the Kansas State Historical Society pending senate confirmation. The Kansas State Historical Society serves to collect, preserve, interpret and make the state’s history accessible to Kansans.

Nick Hale was reappointed to the Governmental Ethics Commission. The Governmental Ethics Commission’s purpose is to administer, interpret and enforce Campaign Finance Act and laws relating to conflict of interests, financial discloser and regulation of lobbying.