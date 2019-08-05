Kentucky teen, 2 adults lead Geary County deputies on multi-county chase

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A teenager and two adults from Kentucky led Geary County sheriffs deputies on a multi-county chase late Monday morning.

Just after 11:00 a.m., Geary County sheriffs deputies pulled over a red Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck at mile marker 310 east of Junction City for following too closely and an unsafe lane change.

Deputies asked the driver, later identified as a teenager from Kentucky, to get out of the vehicle. Instead, the teen drove off and led deputies on a chase through Geary, Riley and Wabaunsee Counties.

The truck came to a stop in a field about one mile west of 99 Highway on Pavilion Rd. Deputies then took the teenager and two adult passengers into custody.

The teenager was arrested for Felony Flee and Elude, Interference with Law Enforcement, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Felony Drug Paraphernalia, Following too Closely, and Unsafe Lane Change.

Antonio Deshawne Eddins and Sharon Alphuis, both of Louisville, KY, were arrested for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Interference with Law Enforcement, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute and Possession of Felony Drug Paraphernalia.