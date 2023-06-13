HOLTON (KSNT) – On Monday evening, Jackson County deputies captured a domestic violence suspect after a Manhunt south of Holton.

After 5:30 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) received reports of a man assaulting a woman in the 22000 Block of Q road south of Holton, according to a release. The male suspect ran away and through a wooded area.

The sheriff’s office told people to secure their doors and vehicles at the time.

Deputies started searching the area with a drone, according to Sheriff Morse. An aircraft from the Kansas Highway Patrol and a K-9 Team from the Topeka Police Department assisted in the search.

The suspect was found and taken into custody around 7:30 p.m., according to JCSO.