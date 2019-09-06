KHP arrests 1 after high-speed chase

News
Posted: / Updated:
prison_bars_153587

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was arrested after leading Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening.

Troopers arrested Jason Hokanson around 8:00 p.m. after he crashed his car and fled on foot.

The chase began in Topeka around 7:00 p.m. near Kansas Ave. and Burgess St.

Hokanson led troopers, Topeka Police officers and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase for an hour before running on foot.

He was apprehended by a TPD K9 near 21 and Hoch St., where officers determined the car he was driving was stolen.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories