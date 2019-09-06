KHP arrests 1 after high-speed chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was arrested after leading Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening.

Troopers arrested Jason Hokanson around 8:00 p.m. after he crashed his car and fled on foot.

The chase began in Topeka around 7:00 p.m. near Kansas Ave. and Burgess St.

Hokanson led troopers, Topeka Police officers and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase for an hour before running on foot.

He was apprehended by a TPD K9 near 21 and Hoch St., where officers determined the car he was driving was stolen.