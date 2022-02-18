HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is assisting in the search for a Hutchinson Correctional Facility minimum custody escapee.

KHP authorities received a call for assistance at 11:55 a.m. from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Gabriel Sanchez Jr. is 29 years old. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with brown hair and eyes. The KDOC said Sanchez is currently serving a sentence for convictions in Reno County for assault and battery of a law enforcement officer and fleeing/eluding law enforcement.

According to Trooper Chad Crittenden, the escapee took a Hutchinson Correctional Facility silver Pontiac van and was last seen eastbound on U.S. Highway 50.

The KHP aircraft is up in the air searching for the van. The KHP has units on Kansas Highway 96 and U.S. 50.

Anyone with information on Sanchez can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 316-265-5211, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.