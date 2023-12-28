TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its annual report on Christmas weekend holiday activity.

From 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 25, the patrol assisted 449 motorists. There were 2 non-DUI-related crashes resulting in a total of two deaths.

7 people were arrested for DUI compared to 16 over the Christmas holiday in 2022. The patrol issued 370 speed citations and 326 speed warnings.

21 adults and 2 teens were cited for not wearing a seat belt, while two teens were issued warnings for not buckling up. 9 citations were issued for children being unrestrained in a vehicle.

Law enforcement will still be out on the roads in increased numbers through New Year’s as part of the “Take Down DUI” campaign.