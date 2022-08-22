TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman T. Jones said on Monday he has no plans to resign following a statement by the Kansas State Troopers Association that called for a change in leadership.

Colonel Jones faced criticism for the termination of Trooper Justin Dobler after a high-speed chase led to the death of a passenger in a vehicle fleeing from authorities.

Dobler was involved in a pursuit that left the vehicle’s passenger dead. During the chase, the driver of the car proceeded into oncoming traffic. After assessing the danger the driver posed, Dobler decided to use an authorized maneuver, known as a tactical vehicle intervention or TVI, to disable the vehicle. The car spun out and hit a telephone pole after striking a mailbox. The passenger of the car was seriously injured and died from the injuries.

Dobler said his termination was retribution by leadership inside the Kansas Highway Patrol for speaking out against Col. Jones after sexual allegations were made against the colonel.

Following Trooper Dobler’s reinstatement, the KSTA said it hopes the “decision will send a clear message to Governor Kelly and the citizens of Kansas that a change in leadership inside the KHP is absolutely necessary.”

Col. Jones told KSNT 27 News he will remain in his position to do the things that are best for the state.

“Obviously we felt there was some issues there that we felt termination was appropriate,” Jones said. ”

Jones responded to the KSTA criticism this way, “To feel that way is up to them. The Civil Service Board felt differently, they felt suspension. We are just going to move on.”

“I am still in this position to do the things that are best for this state,” Col. Jones said.