KHP, TPD searching for subject after car chase in SE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers and Topeka Police Officers are searching the area of 35th St. and Bryant St. for one subject after they fled on foot during a car chase Thursday afternoon.

The chase began during an attempted traffic stop by a KHP trooper at 14th St. and Topeka Blvd. just before 3:00 p.m.

The chase led officers to the area of 35th St. and Bryant St., where the subject left the car and fled on foot.

Officers are still attempting to locate the subject, and USD 501 kept children who live in the area on the buses as they drop students off from school.

Misty Kruger, USD 501 Director of Communications, said bus routes are being run as normal but all Hi-Crest students are being re-routed to Ross elementary. Parents can pick their child up there with a photo ID.

The following statement was sent to parents:

Dear Parents,

There is currently police activity occurring in the Hi-Crest area preventing buses from dropping students off. We are running bus routes as normal, however will keep any students who live in the Hi-Crest area on the bus. We will continue to monitor the situation closely with our law enforcement partners and update you as the situation evolves. Our number one priority is the safety of students and will make decisions based off of what is in the best interest of our students.

This is an ongoing investigation. KSNT has crews on the scene and will provide updates as they are available.