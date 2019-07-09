Kids learn to code robots at Topeka summer camp

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some local middle school students spent part of their summer learning the language of coding.

During a two-week summer camp, they learned to code robots to carry out various functions.

“Robotics is just an application of the code,” said Gail Ramirez, technology and curriculum specialist for Topeka Public Schools. “Coding, unlike HTML or CSS, is a behavior language so it makes things happen. You can code on a computer but you really need to see the results of it in real time

Students coded robots to sort colored blocks or pick up items using a claw. However, Ramirez said the benefits of learning how to code go far beyond programming a robot.

She said students who know how to code may even see better grades.

“Their math and science scores, especially their math scores, grow exponentially,” said Ramirez.

The benefits extend beyond the classroom too, according to Ramirez.

“There are thousands of jobs out there,” said Ramirez. “Actually, they say there’s going to be 1.4 million jobs in this field and there are only 400-thousand people qualified to take them.”

The camp was a two-week camp put on through Topeka Public Schools at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers.