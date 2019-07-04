Kids sell lemonade for fire victims

LEBANON, Pen. (WHTM/CNN NEWSSOURCE) – Some kids in Lebanon, Pennsylvania are hoping to pay it forward as they made a lemonade stand for their neighbors, whose house caught fire Saturday.

Fourteen-year-old Mallory Seeger rounded up the neighborhood kids and jumped into action.

” A good deed is passed on, and you always have to pass that onto someone else, and then it will go everywhere,” Seeger said.

The Reist family needs some good right now after flames ravaged their home on Saturday.

“I heard like an explosion upstairs. A wall of smoke came down,” Cathy Reist, homeowner, recalled.

The family believes that it was a faulty power cord that sparked the fire, and while everyone got out safely, most of their belongings are now ashes.

As the kids show, a sweet gesture with a sour drink can go a long way.

“It has just been overwhelming,” Reist said. “The love and the kindness and the thoughtfulness of this whole neighborhood and the community.”