Kneeling Minneapolis ex-officer arrested in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KSNT) – The ex-officer who knelt on George Floyd during his custody death has been arrested Friday.
The Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington made the announcement of Derek Chauvin’s arrest around 12:20 p.m., according to the Associated Press. No details on potential charges were available.
Chauvin is the former officer seen in a bystander video kneeling on Floyd’s neck. He had worked with Minneapolis police for 19 years.
Former presidential candidate and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar tweeted out that the arrest was “the first step towards justice” in the murder of Floyd.
Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington confirmed that state investigators arrested Chauvin.
The arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated as demonstrators torched a police precinct that had been abandoned by officers.
This is a developing story.