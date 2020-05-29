Kneeling Minneapolis ex-officer arrested in Floyd’s death

FILE – In this Monday, May 25, 2020, file frame from video provided by Darnella Frazier, a Minneapolis officer kneels on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed man who was pleading that he could not breathe, in Minneapolis. Police around the U.S. and law enforcement experts are broadly condemning the way Floyd, who died in police custody, was restrained by a Minneapolis officer who dug his knee into the man’s neck. (Darnella Frazier via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KSNT) – The ex-officer who knelt on George Floyd during his custody death has been arrested Friday.

The Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington made the announcement of Derek Chauvin’s arrest around 12:20 p.m., according to the Associated Press. No details on potential charges were available.

Chauvin is the former officer seen in a bystander video kneeling on Floyd’s neck. He had worked with Minneapolis police for 19 years.

Former presidential candidate and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar tweeted out that the arrest was “the first step towards justice” in the murder of Floyd.

Police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and is in custody for the murder of George Floyd. The first step towards justice. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) May 29, 2020

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington confirmed that state investigators arrested Chauvin.

The arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated as demonstrators torched a police precinct that had been abandoned by officers.

This is a developing story.