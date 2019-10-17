Kobach fires Kansas Senate campaign aide over hateful posts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Kris Kobach’s campaign for the Senate in Kansas says it has fired an aide after learning he regularly posted hateful comments about Jews and racial minorities on a white nationalist website.

The latest campaign finance report filed by Kobach’s campaign shows it paid Joe Suber of Olathe $500 for field coordinating services in September. The Kansas City Star reports that Suber also filed paperwork with the state in August making the campaign a limited liability company.

The newspaper said Suber has a history of making anti-Semitic and racist comments on The UNZ Review, a website with white nationalist and anti-Semitic content.

Kobach called Suber’s views “abhorrent” and repudiated them. His campaign said Suber ran errands and did other small tasks.

Suber suggested some of his posts “might be humor.”

