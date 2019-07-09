Kohl’s stores now accepting Amazon returns

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kohl’s is making it easier for Amazon shoppers to save time and money.

The company announced Tuesday that they will now accept Amazon returns at their more than 1.150 stores in the U.S., including in Topeka.

Below are step-by-step instructions from Kohl’s website on how to make Amazon returns at their stores:

1. Begin your return with Amazon’s Online Return Center

2. Select the Kohl’s Dropoff option

3. Amazon will email you a QR code

4. Bring the item(s) you’re returning to a participating Kohl’s store and show the QR code on your smartphone to a Kohl’s associate in-store

5. Kohl’s will pack, label and ship your return for free Kohl’s

Don’t forget to make sure the items are eligible to be returned.