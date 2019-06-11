Kraft introduces 'Salad Frosting' for kids

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) - Kids are known to avoid vegetables at all costs and Kraft thinks it has the solution.

It's called Salad Frosting. The "frosting" is actually kid-geared packaging of Kraft's original ranch dressing.

Conveniently disguised in a frosting-style plastic pouch, the company appeals to parents of picky eaters and jokes telling kids white lies can be good for them.

Although ranch dressing may not be healthier than frosting, Kraft hopes it will inspire kids to eat more leafy greens.