Kristyn Hayden-Ortega back to work at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kristyn Hayden-Ortega went back to work Tuesday after she spent months recovering from a tiger attack, according to Topeka Zoo Director, Brenden Wiley.

Hayden-Ortega was attacked by a seven-year-old tiger named Sanjiv when she failed to follow proper safety protocol before entering his exhibit.

The attack took place at the end of April, and Hayden-Ortega has spent the past two months recovering from her injuries. She received injuries to the head and neck before being rescued by fellow zookeepers.

She reportedly left the hospital and entered a rehab facility April 30.

The zoo changed protocol within two hours of the attack to include an additional policy to “prevent the chance of human error repeating a situation like the one that occurred the morning of April 20.”