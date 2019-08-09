KS Department of Corrections signs contract for out-of-state prison beds

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Friday it’s entered into a contract to send Kansas inmates to a private prison in Arizona. This will provide some relief to the overcapacity challenges in Kansas prisons.

KDOC anticipates sending up to 360 inmates by the end of this year. A total of 600 inmates could be sent under terms of the one-year contract with two additional one-year renewal options.

The agreement will move in phases to the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona. Up to 120 inmates will be moved at a time, with the first group moving by the end of this summer.

“Sending Kansas inmates to another state is an option we wish we could avoid,” Acting Secretary Jeff Zmuda said. “Entering into this contract to accommodate growth in the prison population is the best option available at this time for the safety of our staff and inmates.”

As of Thursday, the KDOC had an inmate population of 9,088 men and 914 women, which exceeds capacity by 75 men and seven women. The department anticipates these numbers to increase.

CoreCivic will provide transportation to and from the Arizona facility for medium- and maximum-custody inmates, while providing healthy, sanitary and safe living conditions. CoreCivic will also provide training, treatment, recreational and educational services for these inmates. Video visitation services will be provided free to inmates.