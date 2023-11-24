TOPEKA (KSNT) – Winter weather is on its way to northeast Kansas just in time for state Saturday.

KSHSAA has bumped up the times for multiple state championship football games, as announced via X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

3A (Hutchinson), 2A (Salina), 1A (Hays) and 6-player (Dodge City) games will now all kickoff at noon.

8-man DI championship will now kick off at 10:30 a.m., and the 8-man DII championship will now kick off at 2 p.m. Both games are in Newton.

6A (Emporia), 5A (Pittsburg) and 4A (Topeka) games will remain at the same time, all kicking off at 1 p.m.