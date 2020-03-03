KSNT FIVE AT NIGHT: The stories you don’t want to miss from March 2

Here are the top headlines you need to know about for Monday, March 2.

1) Possible Coronavirus Outbreak in Overland Park

An Overland Park business is monitoring two employees that were possibly exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus. More info here.

2) Amy Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended her Democratic presidential campaign on Monday and endorsed former rival Joe Biden. More info here.

3) Three K-State Football Players Arrested

Three Kansas State University football players were arrested over the weekend, including a talented freshman on an outstanding warrant and two others on suspicion of impaired driving. More info here.

4) 18-year-old Arrested in Deadly Central Topeka Shooting

Topeka police arrested an 18-year-old on Monday in connection to an early Friday morning deadly shooting in central Topeka. More info here.

5) National Severe Weather Awareness Week

March 2 marks the start of severe weather awareness week and local officials want you to be ready for the unpredictable. There will be a statewide tornado drill at 10 a.m. Tuesday. More info here.

Forecast: