KSNT gets an exclusive first look at Kansas’ first self-serve bar

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka is now home to Kansas’ first self serve craft beer bar, with Brew Bank opening soon downtown.

It all started with the ‘Top Tank’ Competition, a competition that was open to entrepreneurs all over the state of Kansas for the chance to win $100,000 to start their business.

That is where the start of ‘Brew Bank’ began. But, they ran into a problem from the start as self-serve digital taps were not legal in the state prior to the start of the bar.

Co-owners Dusty Snethen and Ryan Cavanaugh took matters into their own hands by going to the legislature to get the laws changed themselves all to make their vision for this one-of-a-kind bar a reality.

There are now 26 different beers on tap at the self-proclaimed bar paired with 4 different wines. Not only that, but they will also be concocting low-alcohol cocktails as another option along with mocktails and for the designated drivers, they will have free root beer on tap.

“You can try a little taste of all of these beers,” says Cavanaugh. “It’s great for people who would like to venture out and try something new, but they don’t want to spend the money for a full beer, take a drink, and they don’t like it and then they’re stuck with it.”

You use a pre-paid card to fill up your cup by the ounce.

The system only allows you to drink 32 ounces in one visit. But you can drink more with approval from someone on staff.

Their system also prevents waste. If a tap bursts, the system will automatically shut it down.

“We’re trying to bring everyone together in one place to share ideas, share thoughts, share flavors, and kind of just experiment together,” said Snethen.

The venue also provides community-style tables allowing the perfect way to share their platters and flatbreads with friends and family as well. All this while enjoying live performances on-site from time to time in their comfy seating area where they have couches to sit back and enjoy the experience.

With community-style seating, it is truly meant to be a place where people can come and make friends.

There will be flatbreads and brew boards, charcuterie type platters from around the world, that you can share with your friends, family and any new pals you make while at Brew Bar.

The bar is set to open September 9.