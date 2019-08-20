KSNT gets sneak peek at ‘Brew Bank’ in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT News got an exclusive look at downtown Topeka’s Brew Bank on Tuesday.

The bar, located at 822 SW Kansas Ave, is the only self-serve craft beer in Kansas. Brew Bank won $100,000 in February 2018 in the “Shark Tank” inspired Top Tank Topeka competition. Not only did they come up with this idea, but they had to change legislation in Kansas to make it a reality.

Co-owners Dusty Snethen and Ryan Cavanaugh explain how you’ll get your beer:

WATCH LIVE: Kelly Saberi KSNT is at BREW BANK in downtown Topeka to give you a special preview. It’s the only self-serve craft beer bar in Kansas. You don’t want to miss this! Posted by KSNT News on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Brew Bank has beer from local and regional breweries. Some of those include:

Norsemen Brewing Company

Happy Basset Brewing Co.

Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant

Iron Rail Brewing

Kansas Territory Brewing Co. Inc.

Free State Brewing Company

Lawrence Beer Co.

Food and wine will also be available. Designated drivers can get a root beer for free.

Brew Bank is holding open interviews all this week. Soft openings will start Friday, Aug. 30. Snethen and Cavanaugh anticipate Brew Bank will be completely open to the public Monday, Sept. 9.