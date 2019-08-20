KSNT gets sneak peek at ‘Brew Bank’ in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT News got an exclusive look at downtown Topeka’s Brew Bank on Tuesday.
The bar, located at 822 SW Kansas Ave, is the only self-serve craft beer in Kansas. Brew Bank won $100,000 in February 2018 in the “Shark Tank” inspired Top Tank Topeka competition. Not only did they come up with this idea, but they had to change legislation in Kansas to make it a reality.
Co-owners Dusty Snethen and Ryan Cavanaugh explain how you’ll get your beer:
Brew Bank has beer from local and regional breweries. Some of those include:
- Norsemen Brewing Company
- Happy Basset Brewing Co.
- Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant
- Iron Rail Brewing
- Kansas Territory Brewing Co. Inc.
- Free State Brewing Company
- Lawrence Beer Co.
Food and wine will also be available. Designated drivers can get a root beer for free.
Brew Bank is holding open interviews all this week. Soft openings will start Friday, Aug. 30. Snethen and Cavanaugh anticipate Brew Bank will be completely open to the public Monday, Sept. 9.