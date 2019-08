TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Association of Broadcasters awarded KSNT News best station website.

KSNT was also awarded first place for AM/Midday Newscast for our flood coverage in early May.

Some other first place awards were:

Sports Director Pete Francis won best Sports Feature.

KSNT’s Jefferson Awards won best Station Promotion Campaign

KSNT Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller won first place for weathercast on KTMJ.