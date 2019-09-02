KSNT to start daily broadcasts with National Anthem

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT will be among 171 Nexstar stations across the country that will start their daily broadcasts with the playing of the United States National Anthem.

The Star-Spangled Banner was once a staple on local television stations, signifying the beginning or end of the broadcast day and Nexstar is restoring this long-held tradition.

Starting September 2, the national anthem will be played before our morning broadcasts every day just before 4 a.m.

“Nexstar’s core mission is to provide exceptional service to the local communities where we operate across America through our organization-wide commitment to localism, unbiased local broadcast journalism and telling the local stories that matter to our viewers and their families,” stated Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “Nexstar’s local teams take great pride in their ability to bring the local communities they serve together and that is why we are excited to partner with BMI and Belmont University to broadcast this new daily series featuring the Star-Spangled Banner that will air 365 days of each year.”

The anthem will be played by emerging talented artists who will record their own unique versions of The Star-Spangled Banner at Belmont University’s Ocean Way Studios.

This unique collaboration supports higher education in business for the music and entertainment industry while providing aspiring professional artists and songwriters a national distribution platform to showcase their respective talents.