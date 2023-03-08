TOPEKA (KSNT) – KU legends and former NBA players Sherron Collins, Tyshawn Taylor and current KSU football players Daniel Green and Austin Moore will hold autograph signings and photo ops March 12 through March 18 at The Pennant in Downtown Topeka.

The Pennant is celebrating its five-year anniversary with other highlights including free bowling, arcades, glassware giveaways, Walnut River Tap Takeover, Bob’s Burgers trivia night Friday and Saturday, according to Director of Marketing for AIM Strategies LLC Teryl Studebaker.

“We have fully recovered from the days of Covid,” said Seth Wagoner, CEO of Aim Strategies. “Our community showed up and supported us more than we could’ve asked. This anniversary celebration is our way of saying thank you to those who have made The Pennant what it is today. We’re excited to see what the next five years has in store and owe much gratitude to those who are joining us in the journey.”

You can meet up with:

KU players Sherron Collins and Tyshawn Taylor from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 12.

KSU football players Daniel Green and Austin Moore will be attending signings Thursday, March 16.

Autograph signings will be held upstairs in the Event Room.