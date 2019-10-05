KU apologizes for controversial Late Night performance

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas is apologizing after a performance by Snoop Dogg garnered mixed reviews from fans at Late Night in the Phog.

This comes after the rapper brought out strippers, used a fake gun to shoot money with his face, and used profanity during the performance.

Late Night is a KU pre-season tradition that happens every season at Allen Fieldhouse, with skits from the basketball team, performances by the KU pep band and high-profile performers.

“We apologize to anyone who was offended by the Snoop Dogg performance at Late Night,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long.

Long says the school asked for a family-friendly version of Snoop Dogg’s typical performance, and personally apologized for the incident.

“We made it clear to the entertainers’ managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show.”