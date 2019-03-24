KU falls to Auburn

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSNT) - On Saturday night KU lost to Auburn in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The final score was 89 to 75.

It was a tough loss for the Jayhawks. Auburn shot over 55% from the field in the first half, including over 50% from three.

Jared Harper and Bryce Brown combined for 24 points in the first half, the Jayhawks had 25 at the break.

Kansas shot under 30% from the field in the first half.

Auburn will move on to play the winner of North Carolina and Washington in Kansas City next week. This is Kansas' shortest run in the NCAA tournament since the 2014-2015 season, after losing to Wichita State in the second round.