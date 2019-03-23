KU fans and alumni confident the Jayhawks can make a run at the title

Kansas fans are confident that the team can make a run in the NCAA tournament. After cruising past Northeastern in the first round, they’re as confident as they’ve been all season.

For alumni and fans, they always have faith in the crimson and blue, and think coach Bill Self will lead them to where they need to be. Former KU basketball player Alonzo Jamison knows they haven’t had the blowouts like the have in the past to win games, but they’re winning, and that’s what matters.

Sully Engels has the full story from Salt Lake CIty.