LAWRENCE, Kan. — A University of Kansas athlete is facing charges for an alleged bomb threat at the KU football facilities.

Joseph Krause, a 21-year-old from Prairie Village, has been charged Tuesday with one count of aggravated criminal threat in Douglas County.

Court documents say the alleged threat happened Monday at KU football facilities.

The Anderson Family Football Complex, Beatty Family Pavilion and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium were all evacuated Monday after a bomb threat.

KU police said no devices were found, and they issued an all-clear 5 hours later, sister station KSNT reported. Police arrested a suspect Monday for making the threat but did not release a name at the time.

“We are aware of a situation involving one of our student-athletes,” KU Athletics told the Lawrence Journal-World on Tuesday. “We take the safety of our staff, student-athletes and coaches very seriously. We are gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

If convicted, Krause could face up to 136 months in prison or a fine of up to $300,000 under Kansas law.