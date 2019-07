LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – KU football player Malcolm Lee was arrested Saturday morning on a suspicion of a DUI.

Lee, 20, was arrested around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1000 block of Mississippi St. according to the Douglas County booking log.

The sophomore defensive tackle made bond just hours after the arrest occurred.

Lee signed his letter of intent in December, bringing him in as one of Les Miles’ first recruits. He formerly played at Iowa Western Community College.