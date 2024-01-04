LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Kansas University Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi) fraternity was once again the victim of vandalism after its American flag and Israeli flag were cut down.

“Our flags, symbols of pride and identity, were cut down for the second time in two months,” the fraternity announced on Instagram. “The American flag and the Israeli flag were left discarded on the ground. This act of vandalism is being reported to city and campus authorities.”

Back in Nov. 2023, a similar incident happened to the fraternity where they found its flags were torn down. The American flag had been found on the while the Israeli flag was nowhere to be seen.

“AEPi will not be intimidated and will continue to show our pride in our Jewish heritage and support of Israel,” the fraternity said. “Once again, together, we pray for brighter and more harmonious days ahead. Hate will not prevail.”

When 27 News reached out to the Lawrence Police Department (LKPD) in November, the LKPD issued a written statement: “LKPD is concerned enough to forward the report from the patrol unit to our investigations division. A detective visited the house today and we’re working to secure additional evidence.”

“After the first instance we were working closely with local Lawrence police,” AEPi President JB Brandy said. “We got cameras installed all the way around the house. It’s hard when someone comes at night wearing all black to cut down the flag. The two instances are definitely a very targeted planned-out thing… I haven’t seen the cameras because it goes straight to the police report.”

There has been a recent uptick of anti-Semitic acts happening on college campuses around the country following the war in Israel. Brandy said he was aware of other antisemitic behavior happening at schools across the nation.

“It’s difficult because hate has increased against Jewish students,” Brandy said. “It’s just getting worse. It’s disheartening for everyone.”

