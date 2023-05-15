LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The University of Kansas held its final commencement for the Spring 2023 graduating class this weekend. The commencement was for every graduating member this Spring. Each school also had its own graduation for students’ specific majors.

While the students are leaving, many of them say they leave with an identity thanks to KU.

“[KU] really shaped me, gave me independence, and let me define myself as a person.”

Students received their official diplomas and are now free to do whatever they have planned next.