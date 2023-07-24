LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Two of the biggest brands in basketball will meet in Lawrence.

Kansas men’s basketball announced Monday a home-and-home series with fellow blue blood North Carolina.

The first meeting will be in Lawrence – KU hosted in Allen Fieldhouse on November 8, 2024.

The second matchup will be in North Carolina – at The Dean E. Smith Center on November 14, 2025.

In 12 total matchups between the two programs, the series is tied 6-6. Most recently, the Jayhawks took down the Tar Heels in the 2022 National Championship Game.

“These will be two great games from programs whose rich histories are intertwined so much,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said in a press release. “It will be a special day in both Chapel Hill and Lawrence when we play and I am looking forward to it.”