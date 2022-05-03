LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Virtual reality is coming to the University of Kansas this fall.

The university’s School of Nursing is joining 10 other schools nationwide with a new method of teaching. The Metaversity is a digitally live campus where students can meet their professors and classmates online.

“That you can learn this anywhere. You don’t have to be in Kansas City, you don’t have to be in a Medical Center, you can be anywhere in the country to really get the basics and as well as how to be an amazing nurse with great clinical judgment.” Dr. Herlihy, Director of Simulation Education

The Metauniversity allows students to learn and develop new skills in augmented reality and virtual reality.

According to a representative of Meta Immersive Learning, students will receive a virtual reality headset that will allow them to transform remote learning.